Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong is delivering his speech in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In the meeting, YBA-HCMC volunteered to participate in consultation teams for major projects to improve the business environment in HCMC and to apply novel business models.

YBA-HCMC also expressed the wish to be the pioneer in promoting the link between key economic zones in the South of Vietnam.

In addition, YBA-HCMC wanted to chair 1 to 2 main programs related to digital business, digital transformation, and innovative startup.

YBA-HCMC hoped that in the upcoming time, the improvement in business environment of HCMC can truly show its effectiveness and practicality, with state officers that are able to understand and sympathize with current difficulties that business people are encountering.

Therefore, it proposed to organize an annual discussion with the municipal authorities for better understanding and timely solution provision so that HCMC can develop to its fullest.

In the meeting, Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong highly appreciated all suggestions of YBA-HCM, saying that he could feel the genuine enthusiasm of these young people when they discuss the methods to upgrade human resources, to properly invest in planning and infrastructure, and to perform digital transformation.

He promised to deliver a satisfying answer to all questions arisen in the meeting after consulting with the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment.

Chairman Phong insisted that in the last 35 years, it has been businesspeople who are continuously blowing new breezes to HCMC.

With over 440,000 registered companies, accounting for 32 percent of the total number in Vietnam, these people have comprised 54.7 percent of the national economy and 67 percent of the total investment. They have turned HCMC into one successful startup center of Vietnam, being able to create jobs and wealth for the community while boosting the city’s competitiveness.

Mr. Phong also proudly commented that the close link among young businesspeople has helped HCMC grow stronger and encouraged the startup spirit of millions of young residents in the city, which is why YBA-HCMC earns its Labor Order – First Class.

The Chairman then expressed his concern, seeing that many enterprises still encounter trouble in administrative procedures. Thus, the theme of this year in HCMC is ‘Improving Investment Environment’ so that the city can gather more resources to transform into a mega city, a smart and innovative city.

Lastly, Mr. Phong informed that he has asked the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment to finish the plan for this task and submit to HCMC People’s Committee before March 31, 2021. This serves as the commitment of the municipal authorities to all businesspeople sited here.

Also, HCMC is completing the preparation for a program to stimulate investments to meet the high demands of enterprises in the city, which will be introduced this July.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Huong Vuong