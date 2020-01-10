10 remarkable culture, sports and tourism events in 2019 announced

Accordingly, four outstanding events were voted in the field of culture including library law - Motivation for library development and reading culture, the return of “Ho Thien Nga” (Swan Lake), which imprinted Vietnamese artists after 35 years, the Then - the traditional practice of the Tay, Nung and Thai minorities ethics in Vietnam which was listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in a representative list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, honoring 100 years of Cai Luong arts.Regarding the sport sector, there were three remarkable events of Vietnam sport delegation ranked the second medal tally among 11 countries at SEA Games 30, an impressive achievements of football in the regional tournaments and Vietnam was officially the 22nd country in the world to host Formula One (F1) race.In the field of tourism industry, three outstanding tourism events comprise Vietnam’s tourism industry broke a record of receiving over 18 million international visitors in 2019, Vietnam’s tourism destinations continuously won many international awards and the S-shaped country successfully hosted the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2019.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong