11th European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to return in October

The festival is regarded as a special event promoting cultural exchange between Vietnam and other countries. Through these films, the audience will have the chance to know the cultures, people, and communities in Vietnam and other countries.



Participating in this year’s festival are outstanding productions from countries , including France, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, the UK and Vietnam.

Movies include Journey of the Vietnamese calligraphy, The Painting, The Echo of the Ho Khoan Melody, Backstage Vienna State Opera, Journey to the Sunrise, Bains Publics (Public bathing), The Road of Dark and Bright, The Little One, The Road is not Flat, Democracy, The Midwife of the Mountain Village, Nimble Fingers, Hoi An- The Taciturn Street, A La Recherche des Femmes Chefs (The Goddesses of Food), Dr. Hoang Thuy Nguyen - The Leading Bacteriologist and Vaccinologist of Vietnam, The Secret World of Lego, Treasure under the Ocean, The Steep Way Up, The Light of the Child, One Upon a Boy.

This year’s event will be co-organized by the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio and the Wallonie–Bruxelles delegation to Vietnam on behalf of European countries.





By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh