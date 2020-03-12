2020 Devotion Music Awards canceled due to coronavirus

Devotion Music Awards is an annual event which is organized by the Sports and Culture Newspaper. Award winners are selected by journalists from different newspapers and magazines throughout the country.



The competition's organizer will send the voters ballots through the emails on March 19. Journalists can choose and return voted ballots back to the organization board before the submission deadline on March 21.



The winners will be announced and receive awards on March 25. Prizes include Producer of the Year, Song of the Year, Musician of the Year, Video of the Year , Young artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Program of the Year, Singer of the Year and Series of Programs of the Year.

These honorary awards are usually bestowed on singers, musicians, musical performances and albums that have made outstanding contributions to Vietnamese music.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh