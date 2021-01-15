This year’s event also saw the Mai Vang Humane Program and the handing “Branch of Yellow Apricot Flower” over to this year’s selected person in raising fund for the poor artists.



The organization board also presented awards, including “Best Cai Luong Play” directed by Tran Ngoc Giau of Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater, “Best Cai Luong Actor” to Vo Minh Lam, “Best Cai Luong Actress” to Tu Suong, and “Best Comedian” to Huynh Lap.

Prizes of The “Best Movie”, “Best TV Program”, “Best Actor”, “Best Actress” and “Favorite TV Host” belonged to the cinematic work, “Rom” (Tick It) by director Tran Thanh Huy, “Sieu Tri Tue Vietnam” (The Brain of Vietnam), Nhan Phuc Vinh, Van Phuong and Ngo Kien Huy respectively.

In the category of music, singer Jack won the “Best Male Singer” for his song titled Hoa Hai Duong (Camellia) while Vu Cat Tuong received the “Best Female Singer” for her composition themed Hanh Tinh Anh Sang (The Planet of Light).

Singer Phuong Anh was the “Best singer of traditional and folk music” while the DaLAB got the “Favorite Band” award.

On this occasion, the Nam A comercial Join Stock Bank donated VND1 billion (US$43,000) to the Mai Vang Humane Fund to support disadvantaged artists.

Started in 1995 by the Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper, the Golden Apricot Blossom Award honoring artists in different fields of Television programs, serial, stage, cinema and music has been popular and become an annual prestigious event.

The nomination round in which Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper’s readers name best artists is often kicked off in September and finished in the end of the year. Artists, who win most votes, will be listed in the election round with evaluation from experts and journalists.

Editor-in-chief of the Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper, To Dinh Tuan offers awards to Merirotirious Artist Hoai Linh (L) and Actor Dai Nghia (R). “Best Cai Luong Actor” , Vo Minh Lam (2nd , R); and “Best Cai Luong Actress” , Tu Suong (2nd, L) People's Artist Ngoc Giau (R) represents actor Huynh Lap to receive the “Best Comedian” award. Nhan Phuc Vinh (2nd, L) and Van Phuong (2nd, R) are named as “Best Actor” and “Best Actress” . Singer, MC Ngo Kien Huy gets the “Favorite TV Host” prize. Young singer Jack (2nd, L) and journalist Thanh Hiep who represents musician Vu Cat Tuong receive titles of Best Male and Female Singers. People's Artist Kim Cuong (C) represents artists to receive the donation from Nam A Bank.



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh