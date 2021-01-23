2021 Dong Thap Tourism-Culture Week opens

Attending at the event were Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong and Vice chairwoman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Phan Thi Thang.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Doan Tan Buu said that despite the pandemic growers in Sa Dec ornamental flower village have planted more trees while some tourist areas have been are open to the public.

The event is an opportunity to introduce typical products and promote tourism potentials and images of the land and people of Dong Thap to visitors, he added.

The event inludes a lot of activities, such as displays of waterways, ornamental plants, fruits and rice of the province; Miss Ao Dai contest; a photo exhibition, a conference on production and consumption of ornamental trees, the introduction of OCOP (One commune, one product), a ceremony to pay tribute to flower growers and more.

Dong Thap province has many must-visit attractions, such as the revered Nguyen Sinh Sac's ( Uncle Ho's father ) grave site, Xeo Quyt relic, Gao Giong ecological tourist area, Tram Chim National Park, Go Thap Archaeological Area, Sa Dec flower village, Huynh Thuy Le's ancient house.

Tram Chim National Park was recognized as World Ramsar Site in 2012. Meanwhile Huynh Thuy Le's ancient house which was built in 1895 is home of the main character in French writer Marguerite Duras’s novel “The Lover” in Sa Dec town. The house has been listed as one of Vietnam’s most impressive destinations by the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations.

The 2021 Dong Thap Tourism and Culture Week will run until January 27.



Vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Doan Tan Buu speaks at the event. Local people attend the opening ceremony.

Canh Dong Hoa Hong (Rose field) tourist area in Dong Thap (Photo: KK)



By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh