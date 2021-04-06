2021 Miss Fitness Star Vietnam firstly starts

At the press conference of the event

The preliminary will take place in Hanoi and HCMC in May. Selected candidates will participate in reality TV series that will be aired in August while the final round is scheduled to be held in May in Vung Tau City in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.



The members of the jury include Miss Supranational Asia 2018, Minh Tu; Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2013 and the first runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, Mau Thuy; the third runner-up of Miss International 2015 and the 2nd runner-up Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Pham Hong Thuy Van.

The 2021 Miss Fitness Star Vietnam pageant is co-organized by the Leading Media and MultiMedia JSC. Leading Media.

Members of the jury of the 2021 Miss Fitness Star Vietnam Minh Tu, Mau Thuy and Thuy Van



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh