22nd Vietnam Film Festival planned to be held virtual in September

Politburo member cum Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong (L, 3rd) presents awards to the film crew of the movie Song Lang (The Tap Box) at the 21st Vietnam Film Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

The festival will promote the creativity of the cinematic art and its professionalism, humanitarian values, Vietnamese cultural characteristics; towards audience taste; and boosting the development of the film market and building the film industry towards the international integration.



Main events in the film fest will include the screening of the submitted films, the panoroma program of movies, seminars and others.

Sideline activities will be a film week in Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City; exchanges between film makers, artists and audiences; outdoor screenings associated with a performance of Ao Dai.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh