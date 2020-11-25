2nd Brocade Culture Festival opens

The festival includes many activities, including highlight events of the festival to honor the traditional brocade products of Vietnam's ethnic minorities, a conference promoting and calling for investment in tourism projects in 2020, a ceremony of receiving the UNESCO's recognition certificate for Dak Nong Geopark as UNESCO Global Geopark, Miss Tourism Vietnam 2020 beauty contest.



The festival aims to honor artisans, traditional craft villages and famous silk and brocade making areas at home and abroad; and encourage ethnic minorities to preserve and promote their traditional cultural characteristics and look for market opportunities. The provincial authorities also hopes the event will be a chance for the tourism development of Dak Nong.

The 2nd Brocade Culture Festival will run until November 29.

Dak Nong Geopark covering on an area of more than 4,700km2, stretching over 5 districts of Krong No, Cu Jut, Dak Mil, Dak Song, Dak G'Long and Gia Nghia town has been recognized as UNESCO’s Global Geopark at the 209th session of the UNESCO Executive Board held in Paris, France on July 7.

Meanwhile Miss Tourism Vietnam 2020 is be organized in Gia Nghia City in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong from November 17-28. This year’s contest themed “The Sounds of Earth” will promote eco-friendly costumes featuring the main colors of green and yellow and patterns of flowers and butterflies, aiming at raising people’s awareness of environmental protection.

By Dong Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh