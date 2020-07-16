2nd HCMC Children's Book Festival opens this weekend

This year’s event themed “Opening book-Painting the dreams” attracts book distributors and publishing houses, including the Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House, the HCMC Culture–Literature and Arts Publishing House, the Youth Publishing House, Kim Dong , Nha Nam, Thai Ha, Dong A, Alpha, TiKi, Sai Gon Book Joint Stock Company, Phuong Nam Cultural Joint Stock Corporation, Comics and Animation Institute, MPU School of Music… along with the support of the People’s Committee of District 1 and the HCM City chapter of the Ho Chi Minnh Communist Youth Union.



The book show will feature a series of activities, including propaganda painting exhibition on COVID-19 prevention, online book festival at the website Tiki.vn, seminars on children’s books, and among.

The event is to encourage and promote reading habit in the community and raise awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking.







By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh