2nd Panam Anim Animation Film Festival returns to Hanoi, HCMC

The film fest brings to the movie lovers 14 French and Danish short pictures, including Toki and Dewei, For a Fistful of Toffees, The o28 tramway, Royal Madness, Three Diamonds, Last Round, Oeil pour Oeil (An Eye for an Eye), Monachopsis, 400 Mph , In orbit, Forget-Me-Not, Star Burglar, Coin Coin Final and The Fight-or-flight Response.



People can enjoy movies at L'Espace-French Cultural Center in Hanoi on October 25 after screenings at the Institute of Culture Exchange with France (Idecaf) in HCMC on October 24.

The event is organized by Institut français du Vietnam in collaboration with Bonjour Saigon Post Production House.

The Panam Anim Animation Film Festival was established in 2013 in Paris by French film producer Pascal Chinarro. The event is for cinema-majored students in France and several other countries. The festival is held annually in Paris since 2011, then was expanded to Shanghai since 2013 and Bangkok since 2016.



The animation film festival is one of the most prestigious film competitions in France with high-quality submissions. Many award-winning works at Panan Anim have appeared on the Oscars’ nominations list and at other reputable animation film awards in the world.











By Thu Huong - Translated by Kim Khanh