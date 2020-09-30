30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam

Nearly 200 contestants participated in the Northern regional qualifying round of the pageant on September 29. In total, 30 outstanding contestants are to be chosen to progress to the semi-finals of the beauty pageant.



This year’s winner will receive a crown and a cash prize of VND500 million (US$21,700). The first and second runners-up will receive cash prizes of VND300 million and VND250 million respectively.

Besides the top prizes, the organizers will also award titles such as Miss Talent, Miss Sea, Miss Fashion, Miss Sport, and Beauty with a Purpose.



Started in 1988, Miss Vietnam is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the country, aiming to honor knowledge, morality and beauty of Vietnamese women. The winner of the contest will have a chance to be a representative of the country to take part in the international beauty pageants.Women aged 18 to 27, at least 1.65m tall without cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.

Miss Vietnam 1992, Ha Kieu Anh MIss Vietnam 2016, Do My Linh 2nd runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2008, Nguyen Thuy Van The 1st runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2018, Bui Phuong Nga Some selected contestans from the Southern regional qualifying round :

Hoang Thuy Anh Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong Doan Hai My Nguyen Thi Hoai Thuong Pham Thi Ngoc Anh Le Nguyen Tra My Nguyen Ha My Vu My Ngan



By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh