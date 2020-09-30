  1. Culture/art

30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam

Top 30 candidates selected from the Southern regional qualifying round of Miss Vietnam beauty contest 2020 will take part in the semi final round on October 10 in Hanoi.

Nearly 200 contestants participated in the Northern regional qualifying round of the pageant on September 29. In total, 30 outstanding contestants are to be chosen to progress to the semi-finals of the beauty pageant.
This year’s winner will receive a crown and a cash prize of VND500 million (US$21,700). The first and second runners-up will receive cash prizes of VND300 million and VND250 million respectively.
Besides the top prizes, the organizers will also award titles such as Miss Talent, Miss Sea, Miss Fashion, Miss Sport, and Beauty with a Purpose.
Started in 1988, Miss Vietnam is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the country, aiming to honor knowledge, morality and beauty of Vietnamese women. The winner of the contest will have a chance to be a representative of the country to take part in the international beauty pageants.Women aged 18 to 27, at least 1.65m tall without cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 1
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 2
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 3
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 4 Miss Vietnam 1992, Ha Kieu Anh
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 5 MIss Vietnam 2016, Do My Linh
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 6 2nd runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2008, Nguyen Thuy Van
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 7 The 1st runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2018, Bui Phuong Nga
Some selected contestans  from the Southern regional qualifying round :
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 8 Hoang Thuy Anh
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 9 Nguyen Thi Thu  Phuong
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 10 Doan Hai My
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 11 Nguyen Thi Hoai Thuong
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 12 Pham Thi Ngoc Anh
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 13 Le Nguyen Tra My
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 14 Nguyen Ha My
30 first contestants enter Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi final exam ảnh 15 Vu My Ngan 

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh

