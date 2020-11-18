32 selected candidates compete for 2020 Miss Tourism Vietnam crown

The semifinal and final round will be organized in Gia Nghia City in the central highland province of Dak Nong from November 17-28. The event is part of the activities in the 2nd Brocade Culture Festival which is scheduled to take place from November 24-29 in the province.



This year’s contest themed “The Sounds of Earth” will promote eco-friendly costumes featuring the main colors of green and yellow and patterns of flowers and butterflies, aiming at raising people’s awareness of environmental protection.

Miss Tourism Vietnam beauty contest was kicked off in May. The primary round of the northern region took place in June in Hanoi while the southern region’s round was held in HCMC in October.

Winner of the pageant will receive cash prize and other valuable gifts totally worth VND2 billion (US$85,000). The first and second runners-up will get cash prizes and valuable gifts cost VND1 billion and VND500 million respectively.

The organizer will also present minor titles, such as Miss Ao Dai, Best evening gown, Miss Talent, Miss Photogenic.

The contest aims to seek beauties who have a knowledge about culture, tourism and history of the nation as well as raise the young people’s awareness on developing green tourism. The pageant is held for the second time since the first took place in 2017.

Meanwhile the 2nd Brocade Culture Festival aims to honor artisans, traditional craft villages and famous silk and brocade making areas at home and abroad; and encourage ethnic minorities to preserve and promote their traditional cultural characteristics and look for market opportunities. The provincial authorities also hopes the event will be a chance for the tourism development of Dak Nong.



Candidates of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020 pageant



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh