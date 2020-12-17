50 outstanding folk art projects honored

No first prize was awarded at this year's contest. The organizer presented two second prizes A, 6 second prizes B, 16 third prizes A, 19 third prizes B and 7 encouragment prizes to excellent projects.

This year, the organization board received 70 entries in different studies of folk areas, excluding traditional medicine because there are not any evaluation standards of traditional remedies and their effectiveness properly, said a representative of the association.

On this occasion, the organized a longevity celebration to wish elderly members and grant the People's Artist title to 14 artists.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh