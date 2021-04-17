60 painters join fundraising art exhibition to raise money for the poor

"Street" by Pham Xuan Trung

The exhibition named “Building a warm and cozy home” will open on the Facebook pages, “All about art and artists” and “Vietnam art space” groups and the Facebook page of painter Ngo Tran Vu.



The event will present artworks under a realistic view of realist painters such as Le The Anh, Le Tuong, Nguyen Dinh Duy Quyen, Pham Xuan Trung, Ho Hung, Doan Quoc, and Le Van Thu and contemporary abstract artists.

The charity fund called “Gieo Nha Gat Nha” (sowing houses, harvesting houses) was established in 2018 by artist Ngo Tran Vu. The fund handed over 40 houses worth VND2 billion (US$86,662) to disadvantaged people over the past three years.

The online exhibition is supported by many artists throughout the country. The event is expected not only to raise money for the fund but it also introduces to insiders and viewers a collection of beautiful paintings, said artist Ngo Tran Vu.

A still-life painting by Le Tuong An oil painting titled "Cozy home" by Le The Anh A silk painting titled "Spring lady" by Bui Tien Tuan



By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh