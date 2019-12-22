8th Da Lat Flower Festival opens

The grand opening ceremony of the 8th Da Lat Flower Festival took place at Da Lat city’s Lam Vien square in the central highlands province of Lam Dong on December 20.

An art performance in the grand opening ceremony of the 8th Da Lat Flower Festival

An art performance in the grand opening ceremony of the 8th Da Lat Flower Festival

Attending at the event were Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, provincial leaders, representatives of relevant departments and units and a huge number of local people and visitors.
A special evening featuring live music, Ao Dai fashion show and art performances gave a deep impression to audiences.
On this occasion, Da Lat city has been decorated with more than hundreds of thousands of flower pots, gorgeous and unique orchids, bonsai and plants.
The event will run until December 24.
8th Da Lat Flower Festival opens ảnh 1 Around 15,000 people gathered in Lam Vien square in the opening ceremony.
8th Da Lat Flower Festival opens ảnh 2 An art performance 
8th Da Lat Flower Festival opens ảnh 8 Ao Dai fashion show
By DOAN KIEN - Translated by Kim Khanh

