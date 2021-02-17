Activities celebrates Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da Victory

Dong Da Festival, commemorating Emperor Quang Trung and other leaders of the Tay Son Uprising, and Ngoc Hoi – Dong Da victory at Dong Da Mound in Hanoi in 1789, is annually organized on the 5th day of the first lunar month has been canceled due to coronavirus outbreak.



Meanwhile the HCMC Organizing Board of Major Holidays, the HCMC Music Center, Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater and HCMC Hat Boi (classical drama) Theater co-organized a special art program to celebrate the festival with the participation of People’s Artists of Ta Minh Tam, Thanh Ngan; Meritorious Artist Xuan Quan, and artists namely Le Tu, Tu Suong, Quynh Huong and others.

The event featured performances reviving the coronation of Emperor Quang Trung (also known as national hero Nguyen Hue) led his Tay Son troop to launch a surprise attack and defeated more than 29,000 invading soldiers in a battle on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year in the early spring of 1788.

The victory of Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da is known as one of the nation’s most remarkable and remembered historical moments. Nguyen Hue became Emperor Quang Trung in 1789 and passed away in 1792. Queen Ngoc Han followed him seven years later when she was just 29 years old.

The annual festival which is organized every year to pay homage to the great victory of Emperor Quang Trung, and to teach the tradition of patriotism and national pride to young generation.





By Vinh Xuan, Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh