Activities mark great poet Nguyen Du’s death and birth anniversaries

A series of activities marking the great poet Nguyen Du's 255th birth anniversary and commemorating his 200th death anniversary will be held from July to September, announced the People’s Committee of the central province of Ha Tinh.

The special national relic site for great poet Nguyen Du in Nghi Xuan District,Ha Tinh Province

Main events include commemorative ceremonies, a week of culture and tourism, Nguyen Du literary awards, conferences on the poet’s life and career and others.
Nguyen Du, also known as To Nhu and Thanh Hien, was born in 1765 to a noble family in Thang Long ( Hanoi ).
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose the great Vietnamese poet Nguyen Du among other world famous personalities at its 37th General Assembly in Paris in 2013. He was also recognized by the World Peace Council as one of the world’s cultural celebrities in 1965.
Poet Nguyen Du has been recognized by UNESCO for his Truyen Kieu (Tale of Kieu), a masterpiece of Vietnamese classic epic poetry.
Truyen Kieu has the most number of translations in more than 30 languages. The classic literature is a unique work containing verses which are divided into hundreds of short poems.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Kim Khanh

