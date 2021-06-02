Actor’s art exhibition honors sustainable life, helps fight against virus

Artist Hua Vi Van paints his artworks in front of audiences.

The displaytitled “Night Irene” presents to art lovers 14 exhibits showcasing thoughts of sea, fire and freedom that have a great role in nature and immense impact on sustainable human life. It also warns that nature is being destroyed by humans and tourism.



The ‘Night Irene’ is inspired by the island of Santorini, Greece, a place that represents the artist’s peace of mind. Hua Vi Van experimented with acrylic, sea snail shells and starfish, which were attached to the painting with sticky powder and glue, finishing with a glossy coating.

Few people know the actor was a fine arts student. He started a career in acting by a chance and now returns to the fine arts to balance his mind and soul. Previously, Van organized an exhibition themed ‘Dreamland’ in January.

The exhibition limits visitors amid coronavirus concerns. All profits from the sale of the paintings will be donated to support Vietnamese soldiers in the border areas, contributing to the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The display will run until June 10.







By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh