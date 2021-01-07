Additional seven special national relic sites recognized

The list of the newly recognized sites include:



- Relic sites dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Hue City and Phu Vang District in Thua Thien-Hue Province

- The ATK II relic site in Hiep Hoa District in the northern province of Bac Giang

- Cai Chanh historical relic site in Hong Dan District in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu

- The artistic architecture of An Xa Temple in Tien Lu District in the northern province of Hung Yen

- The artistic architecture of Ha Hiep Temple in Phuc Tho District in Hanoi

- Nguyen Xi Mausoleum and Temple in Nghi Loc District, Nghe An province

- Ganh Da Dia, also known as the Reef of Plates, in the central coastal province of Phu Yen

The PM also decided to add 24 items to the list of National Treasures, including a collection of casting molds dating back to the Dong Son civilization in the 3rd century B.C preserved in Co Loa historical site in Dong Anh District in Hanoi; a set of stone lingam and yoni date back to the 7th Century in An Giang Province’s Museum; Statue of King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong dating back to the 17th century in Hoa Yen Pagoda in Yen Tu Historical site in Thuong Yen Cong Commune, Quang Ninh Province’s Uong Bi City.



Ganh Da Dia, also known as the Reef of Plates, in the central coastal province of Phu Yen (Photo: KK)



By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh