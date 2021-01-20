AIPH approves int’l flower festival 2023 in Quang Binh

The flower show spreading on an area of 89 hectares in Hai Ninh Commune in Quang Ninh District will be held from December 1, 2023-May 31, 2024 with a fund of EUR122 million , including EUR60 million for the construction of infrastructure.



The event is expected to attract about 8 million visitors, including 2.5 million international tourists and 5.5 million local travelers, and a ticket sales revenue of EUR148 million.

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH / IAHP) is an international organization dedicated to promoting horticultural producers and held the international garden / flora festivals or expositions. AIPH approved exhibitions help to green cities across the globe to enhance the environment as well as local and national economies. With every exhibition, further awareness builds and creates surrounding sustainability and environmental issues as well as the horticultural and landscaping industry.





By Minh Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh