Alan Walker’s “Alone pt.II” video filmed in Son Doong cave

The gorgeous cave and some iconic scenes in the north-central province of Quang Binh appeared in Norwegian producer Alan Walker’s brand-new single ‘Alone pt. II’.

A screenshot from the trailer, showing Son Doong Cave

The music video showcased several memorable landmarks, including Trooc and Chay rivers, Tra Ang bridge, Doong mountain village, caves of En, Son Doong and Nuoc Nut.
The EDM artist Alan Walker and American singer Ava Max new collaboration video called "Alone, Pt. II" has received 2.4 million views in 22 hours after releasing.
With "Faded" which is a hit song released in 2015, he became one of the first DJs and producers to pass 1 billion views globally on Youtube.
Son Doong cave locates in Quang Binh Province’s Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park that was recognized as a world natural heritage site by UNESCO. Its largest chamber is more than 5km long, 200 m high and 150m wide.
