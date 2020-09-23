An Giang Province starts work on $9.28 billion theater

The project covering an area of 16,328 square meters includes a theater, the provincial cultural center and other facilities of an outdoor stage, a square, fire protection system, a wastewater treatment plant, the administrative area.



The work will be a place for the preservation and promotion of Vietnamese traditional arts, organizing political events, cultural activities and exchanges, conferences and exhibitions, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Binh.

The project will be funded by the province’s budget with a total capital of more than VND215 billion (US$9.28 billion). The construction is expected to be finished in September, 2022.





By Nguyen Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh