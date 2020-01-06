Annual charity program helps poor artists enjoy Tet

The activity with the support of Meritorious Artists Huu Chau and Thanh Loc, journalist Thanh Hiep and other sponsors will present Tet gifts to 80 poor artists, including movie, cai luong and drama actors and actresses, singers, theaters’ staff members.



In addition, the delegation will also grant 15 scholarships named after the late People’s Artist Bay Nam who is one of the cai luong gurus. She is mother of actress, film producer, scriptwriter Kim Cuong.

People’s Artist Kim Cuong, the well-known veteran drama actress is well-known for popular dramas like Tra Hoa Nu (Camelia), La Sau Rieng (Durian Leaf), Bong Hong Cai Ao (Rose on your Pocket) and Huyen Thoai Me (Mother’s Legend). Born in 1937 in a traditional family, she began her professional career when she was 17. The artist is the founder of HCMC’s well-known Kim Cuong Drama Troupe.

In recent years, the senior cai luong artist has been involved in charitable work. This year is the sixth time that she organizes the event.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh