This year’s event will present the emotion and passion of favorite TV series’ soundtracks performed by leading singers, such as Thanh Lam, My Linh, Thu Phuong, Quang Dung, Ho Quynh Huong, Phuong Thanh, Tung Duong, Ha Anh Tuan, Phuong Linh and others.



The annual concert will use spectacular visual effects used in motion pictures in an attempt to create vivid pictures and attract audience attention, said Director Cao Trung Hieu.



Pop star Thanh Lam



By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh