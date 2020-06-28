Ao Dai seeks recognition as a national intangible cultural heritage

The event themed “Vietnamese Ao Dai: identification, habits, value and identity” which was organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Vietnam Women's Union is an important step in completing document to recognize Ao Dai as one of national intangible cultural heritage for its great cultural values.



The discussion also focused on the diversity of Ao Dai, change of styles, design and tailoring, Ao Dai designers, tailors, Ao Dai fashion show, activities promoting the traditional dress and others.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Trinh Thu Thuy stressed that researches of this heritage help us to reach conservation and management measure for the protection of Ao Dai in accordance with the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the intangible Cultural Heritage and the Law on Cultural Heritage of Vietnam.



At the seminar



By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh