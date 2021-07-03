  1. Culture/art

Art, essay contest honoring medical staff launched

SGGP
Phuong Nam Bookstore in collaboration with the Center for Healthcare Improvement Research Social Company launched an art and essay contest themed “My beloved white blouse” to honor medical staff and express the gratitude to their silent contributions in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam.
The contest is opened to all kids and pupils of the age of 3-15 years who are medical staff’s children nationwide.
The contest is divided into two groups. Of these, group A is an art contest for candidates from three to six years old and the Group B is an essay contest for the age group of seven to 15 years.

The organizing board will select one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, ten consolation prizes and one voting prize.
The total value of prizes is up to VND100 million (US$4,350), including children books and shopping vouchers at Phuong Nam Bookstore, cash and e-certificate of merit.



By Quynh Yen – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more