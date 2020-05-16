Art performance celebrates President Ho Chi Minh’s birth in HCMC

The event honors the shining moral example, a simple live but great life of the late President through documentaries and exchange sessions with historical witnesses associated with the great life and career of President Ho Chi Minh.



The art exchange programme also features performances by famous artists, such as People’s Artists Thu Hien and Ta Minh Tam; Meritorious Artists Thanh Dien, Le Thien, Que Tran; and Vo Minh Lam, Kasim Hoang Vu, Ho Trung Dung, Vo Ha Tram, sand painter Tri Duc, together with foreign artists of Mikael Gwilhom of France, Leyva Tamayo Oscar and Ares Villalba Lizbet from Cuba, Katerina Nguyen from Russia.





The program which was shot on May 13 before airing also aims to mark 109 years since Uncle Ho's departure to find a way to save the country (June 5th).





By Van Tuan - Translated by Kim Khanh