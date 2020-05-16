  1. Culture/art

Art performance celebrates President Ho Chi Minh’s birth in HCMC

An art performance themed “Ho Chi Minh - a portrai of a great people” celebrating the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh will be broadcast on HTV9 and Youtube channels along with websites of the municipal Department of Culture and Sport and the HCMC Performing Arts Center on May 19.

People’s Artist Thu Hien sings in the program.

The event honors the shining moral example, a simple live but great life of the late President through documentaries and exchange sessions with historical witnesses associated with the great life and career of President Ho Chi Minh.
The art exchange programme also features performances by famous artists, such as People’s Artists Thu Hien and Ta Minh Tam; Meritorious Artists Thanh Dien, Le Thien, Que Tran; and Vo Minh Lam, Kasim Hoang Vu, Ho Trung Dung, Vo Ha Tram, sand painter Tri Duc, together with foreign artists of Mikael Gwilhom of France, Leyva Tamayo Oscar and Ares Villalba Lizbet from Cuba, Katerina Nguyen from Russia.
The program which was shot on May 13 before airing also aims to mark 109 years since Uncle Ho's departure to find a way to save the country (June 5th).

By Van Tuan - Translated by Kim Khanh

