Art performances celebrate the August Revolution, 75th National Day in Hanoi



The event themed “My country has ever been beautiful like that” will bring to music lovers special songs on country's long history from the Vietnamese Legend of Lac Long Quan - Au Co who were believed to be the ancestors of Vietnamese people to the glorious victory of the 1945 August Revolution (August 19), Ho Chi Minh's Declaration of Independence of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam on September 2 , the great victory of Dien Bien Phu and the Great Spring Victory of 1975 that marked golden milestones in the country's history of national construction and protection.

Performers include People’s Artists Ta Minh Tam and Quoc Hung, Meritorious Artists Duc Long and Van Khanh along with singers of Trong Tan, Tan Nhan, Le Anh Dung and Pham Thu Ha.

Additionally, this year’s annual concert,“Dieu Con Mai”(Remaining forever) on the occasion of the National Day will be broadcast live over the internet on September 2.

The program aims to praise the solidarity and bravery of Vietnamese people during the pandemic, support and encourage frontline employees in the fight against COVID-19.









By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh