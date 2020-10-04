Art program marks 100th birthday anniversary of poet To Huu

The event aims to honor revolutionary life and career, along with outstanding contribution to the Vietnamese literature of poet To Huu who was one of the best students of late President Ho Chi Minh.



Journalist Ta Bich Loan, host of the event along with invited guests, including poet Vu Quan Phuong, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, major general Ho Sy Hau, businessman Hoang Nam Tien will join the program to discuss about the value of poem in the life. How did it encourage the people to overcome difficulties during wars of resistance? And help people find love and maintain it as well as protect and build the country?

People’s Artists, Le Khanh, Tu Long, Thanh Vinh, Mai Hoa and artists of the Military Music and Dance Theater will also take the stage.

To Huu (1920-2002) whose real name was Nguyen Kim Thanh is one of the great poets and an important politician in the country in the early 20th century. He was born in 1920 in Phu Lai village near the former imperial city of Hue. He was hailed as a great poet who inspired generations of fellow Communist Party members with his popular propagandistic verse.

He had held many important positions in the Party and State apparatus, such as member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and former Vice Chairman of the Council of Ministers (now the Government) of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. He was awarded the State's Gold Star Order in 1994.





By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh