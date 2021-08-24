Art programme to mark August Revolution, National Day (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

The event will be jointly organised by the Performing Arts Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre and relevant units.

According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong, the programme is part of cultural and art activities to honour great victories during the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as spotlight achievements in the cause of national construction, defence and development at present.

It also aims to affirm the great merits and contributions of the entire Party, people and army, and valuable support of international friends for Vietnam over the past 76 years, he added.

Tran Huong Duong, Deputy Director of the Performing Arts Department, said the event will be a highlight in a series of activities to celebrate the National Day this year.

Vietnamplus