Artists create posters to help COVID-19 fight

The department will print four posters and produce about 1,000 CDs containing all the posters for the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. The CDs will be sent to provinces and cities across the nation.

The competition was held by the department on five days from March 10 to 15. The organisation board received more than 100 posters from 23 artists.

In addition to conveying the message of fighting COVID-19, the posters also recommend that people should follow official information to avoid fake news.

Vietnamplus