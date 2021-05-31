Artists donate money to Government’s fight against Covid-19

The Vietnam Theater Artists' Association hands over the donation to Bac Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Theater Artists' Association, People’s Artist Thuy Mui said that the association handed over VND350 million (over US$ 15,000) to the provinces. The money was donated by artists nationwide in one week to respond Government's call for voluntary donations to fight the pandemic.



Although the sector is facing with many obstacles of staging performances that are affected by social distancing and the Covid-19 pandemic caused a decline in income of many Vietnamese artists, they participated in charity events to support frontline health and social staff who are key to combating the coronavirus outbreak, said Deputy Director of the Military Operetta Theater, People’s Artist Tu Long.

Bao Viet Insurance Corporation also presented VND400 million (US$17,382) through the Vietnam Theater Artists' Association to Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces.

Pop singer Tuan Hung organized free online performances from his home studios during a week to collect more than VND1.2 billion (US$52,147) to support frontline workers and residents of the northern provinces with the participation of singer Tung Duong and guitarist Duy Phong.

Tuan Hung’s livestream attracted a large number of his fans. He wrote in the Facebook post announcing the performances and hoped to collect money to support frontline health, social staff and local people who are combating the coronavirus outbreak.



Many essential goods are sent to Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces. Pop singers Tuan Hung (R) and Tung Duong (L) and guitarist Duy Phong are performing in an online show to collect money to support frontline health, social staff and local people in the two provinces.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh