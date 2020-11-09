Artists from ASEAN countries gather in graphic arts exhibition in Hanoi

The exhibits include 117 art works which are adapted to printing on a variety of materials, such as paper, wood, rubber, and monoprints by 84 artists. They were selected from 345 entries of 182 authors from ASEAN countries in the 2020 ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition.



The quadrennial ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition which is organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, and embassies of ASEAN countries in Vietnam provides a chance for artists from ASEAN countries to exchange cultures and enhance relationships and cooperation with each other.







By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh