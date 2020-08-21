Artists honor frontline workers with new music video

Ngay mai lai tuoi sang which is composed by Nguyen Van Chung is performed by artists of various art fields throughout the country, namely People’s Artist Hong Van; singers Phu Nhung, Thanh Thao, Hoang Bach, Duong Trieu Vu and others.



In addition, a fundraising has been launched at the same time. It has so far collected VND165 million to purchase pieces of protective gear, medical gloves, face masks, thermometers and anti-droplet masks to support hospitals in Da Nang and the central province of Quang Ngai.

The project of MV aims to call for people to join hands to protect ourselves and others from the spread COVID-19, said singer Nguyen Vu.



People’s Artist Hong Van Singer Phi Nhung Singer Nguyen Phi Hung



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh