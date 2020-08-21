  1. Culture/art

Artists honor frontline workers with new music video

More than 40 artists join in a music video for the song titled Ngay mai lai tuoi sang (Tomorrow will be bright) to support and encourage frontline employees during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngay mai lai tuoi sang which is composed by Nguyen Van Chung is performed by artists of various art fields throughout the country, namely People’s Artist Hong Van; singers Phu Nhung, Thanh Thao, Hoang Bach, Duong Trieu Vu and others.
In addition, a fundraising has been launched at the same time. It has so far collected VND165 million to purchase pieces of protective gear, medical gloves, face masks, thermometers and anti-droplet masks to support hospitals in Da Nang and the central province of Quang Ngai.
The project of MV aims to call for people to join hands to protect ourselves and others from the spread COVID-19, said singer Nguyen Vu.
People's Artist Hong Van
Singer Phi Nhung
Singer Nguyen Phi Hung

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

