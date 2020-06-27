Artists thank front-line workers with concert

The music show themed “When We Come Alive” will see the presence of popular singers, such as Ho Quynh Huong, Truc Nhan, Duong Trieu Vu, Bao Anh, Ngo Kien Huy, Trung Quan Idol, Quoc Thien, Nguyen Ha, Osad Janie, Tang Phuc, the Z-Boys, the Quinz and among.



Fashionista Chau Bui and Nguyen Tang Quang who is author of the sketch collection, entitled Con Da Ve Nha (I’m home) portraying a 14-day centralized quarantine will join the event to talk about their 14-day life at isolation areas.

More than 1,000 frontline workers will be invited to enjoy the concert at Military Zone 7’s gymnasium in Tan Binh District. The performance will be broadcast live at 8pm on Vietnam Television’s channel VTV9 and live streamed on POPS App and Youtube POPS Music.

Ho Quynh Huong Trung Quan Idol (L), Duong Trieu Vu (C) and Noo Phuoc Thinh



By Van Tuan - Translated by Kim Khanh