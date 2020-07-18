ASEAN Film Week 2020 open in main cities

Movies include Ranggau, Thousand Incarnations of Brunei, Young Love of Cambodia, Aruna Dan Lidahnya of Indonesia, Expiration Date of Laos, Ejen Ali the Movie of Malaysia, Women of the Weeping River of the Philippines, The Wayang Kids of Singapore, App War of Thailand, and Hanh phuc cua me (The Happiness of Mother).



The film Hanh Phuc Cua Me (The Happiness of Mother) directed by Pham Huynh Dong won the Golden Kite Award 2019 for feature movie, the annual prestigious film award of the Vietnam Cinema Association. The movie also received other titles, including “Best Director” for Pham Huynh Dong, “Best Screenplay” for writers Nguyen Thi Ngoc Bich and Luong Kim Lien, “Best Cameraman” for Vo Thanh Tien, “Best Actress” for Cat Phuong, “Best Promising Young Actor” for Huy Khanh and “Best Sound Mixing”.

The ASEAN Film Week themed “ASEAN Cohesion and Proactive Adaptation” will contribute to the cultural connection of ASEAN nations and build a regional peace, stability and prosperity, bonded together in partnership in dynamic development.

It also aims to implement political goals, enhance the role and position of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and affirm that the county will continue to maintain and contribute to the peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

The event will present an image of Vietnam as a peaceful, stable, friendly and potential country and promote the land, Vietnamese people and culture to international visitors.

The ASEAN Film Week will offer free screenings to movie lovers in major cities of Hanoi, Da Nang and HCMC.

The opening ceremony will take place at the National Cinema Center in Hanoi on July 18.



Poster of the film Hanh Phuc Cua Me (The Happiness of Mother)



By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Kim Khanh