Award winning images honor beauty of country

The organization committee of the 2020 HCM City Literature and Arts Prize has announced winning images in the photography category.

“The source of income of fishermen” by Ngo Thi Thu Ba

This year’s event which was by the HCMC Photographic Association (HOPA) attracted nearly 100 photos of 53 authors.
Best creative photographs taken by professionals and amateurs introduce viewers historical moments and changes of HCMC and localities across the country over the years.

Award winning images honor beauty of country ảnh 1 “Vietnamese military officers and medical personnels leave country for UN peacekeeping mission.” by Nguyen Trung Truc
Award winning images honor beauty of country ảnh 2 “Feeding baby birds” by Phan Minh Huan
Award winning images honor beauty of country ảnh 3 “Childen and the Spring” by Le Thanh Son
Award winning images honor beauty of country ảnh 4 “Kate Festival at Cham Po Rome Tower” by Ngo Quang Phuc
Award winning images honor beauty of country ảnh 5 “Drying fishing net” by Tran Minh Hoang
Award winning images honor beauty of country ảnh 6 “The dream” by Ngo Van Tan


By Huyen Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

