Award-winning movie to open German film festival

The festival held by the Goethe Institute in Hà Nội includes the award-winning Systemsprenger (System Crasher), Too Far Away, The Mover; Angela Merkel - The Unexpected, Farewell to Europe, Mountain Miracle, The Perfect Secret and Democracy.



"The festival is held in one month, not one week in association with social distancing," said the institute director Wilfried Eckstein at the press conference.

The institute is aiming to promote cultural activities which have been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Opening the festival is the award-winning System Crasher. Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, the film about a troubled child won the best feature film at the German Film Awards and actress Helena Zengel, 11, won the award for the best female lead.

In addition to the top prize, Systemsprenger also won awards for screenwriting, direction, editing, sound design and best female supporting actor.

The movie will be shown at 8pm on Saturday and October 8.

Another highlight of the festival will be Das Perfekte Geheimnis (The Perfect Secret). It is a remake of the Italian film Perfetti Sconosciuti and was released last October in Germany.

Seven friends meet up for dinner on a full moon Friday night and deep secrets will come to the surface, shaking their lives and threatening their relationships.

The film has been remade by eight countries including Vietnam entitled Tiec Trang Mau (Blood Moon Party) by director Nguyen Quang Dung.

The film will be shown on September 19.

Documentary lovers will have the chance to watch Angela Merkel - The Unexpected and Democracy on September 24 and October 1.

Directed by Torsten Korner and Matthias Schmidt, the 90-minute Angela Merkel - The Unexpected tells the story of Chancellor Merkel’s unexpected rise to power – from an East German physicist to the most powerful woman in the world.

The 100-minute film by David Bernet, Democracy, won the German Film Award Documentary in 2015 and offers an insight into a hidden world of political struggle for new data protection legislation in the European Union.

All the films have German dubbing with Vietnamese and English subtitles. They will be shown at 8pm every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 87 Lang Ha Street.

Tickets are sold online only at VNĐ35,000 at ticketbox.vn/events?q=liÃªn hoan phim Äá»©c.