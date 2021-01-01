Bac Lieu salt-making craft certified as national intangible cultural heritage

Salt making has been a traditional craft in Bac Lieu for hundreds of years, presenting the characteristics and natural conditions of the province. It has been transmitted from generation to generation.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Xuan Thu Van said that the recognition of Bac Lieu salt-making craft as the national intangible cultural heritage will contribute to the diversification of the treasure of Vietnam’s national intangible cultural heritages and the promotion of Bac Lieu salt brand.

She asked the local authorities and community to continue to preserve and develop the province’s traditional craft, built projects on preserving and promoting the national intangible cultural heritage, increase salt field area, quantity and quality of salt product, improve the living conditions for salt farmers.





By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh