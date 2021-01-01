  1. Culture/art

Bac Lieu salt-making craft certified as national intangible cultural heritage

The Department of Culture, Information, Sport and Tourism of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu coordinated with the People’s Committee of Dong Hai District on December 31 to organize a ceremony receiving certificate of recognizing national intangible cultural heritage of the province’s salt making.

Bac Lieu salt-making craft is recognized as national intangible cultural heritage.

Salt making has been a traditional craft in Bac Lieu for hundreds of years, presenting the characteristics and natural conditions of the province. It has been transmitted from generation to generation.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vice chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Xuan Thu Van said that the recognition of Bac Lieu salt-making craft as the national intangible cultural heritage will contribute to the diversification of the treasure of Vietnam’s national intangible cultural heritages and the promotion of Bac Lieu salt brand.
She asked the local authorities and community to continue to preserve and develop the province’s traditional craft, built projects on preserving and promoting the national intangible cultural heritage, increase salt field area, quantity and quality of salt product, improve the living conditions for salt farmers.

