Beauty queens participate in 50-million tree planting campaign in Lam Dong

Seven beauties representing Vietnam to compete in Miss Earth beauty pageants over the years participate in a tree planting movement in Lam Dong.

Participants, including the secon runner-up of Miss Vietnam Photogenic 2004, Thanh Hoai; Miss Universe Vietnam 2012, Diem Huong; the first runner-up of Miss Vietnam Photogenic 2005, Truong Tri Truc Diem; Miss Earth 2018 Nguyen Phuong Khanh; Miss Mekong Delta 2015, Nam Em; the first runner up Miss Asia Beauty 2017, Hoang Hanh; and Thai Thi Hoa who participated in Miss Earth 2020 together with Manhunt International 2017, Ngoc Tinh and Mister Vietnam 2019, Pham Minh Quyen joined the 50-million tree planting campaign.



The event aims to raise people's awareness of environmental protection and mark the beauty contest, Miss Earth Vietnam 2021 which has been launched for the first time.

The online qualifying rounds of Miss Earth Vietnam 2021 will start in May while the in-person competition will take place in Hanoi and HCMC in August. The semi and final rounds will begin in Lac Duong, 20km away from downtown Da Lat in November and December respectively.

Winner of the competition will be chosen as a Vietnamese representative to compete at Miss Earth, the annual international environmental-themed beauty pageant competition promoting environmental awareness and conservation.



Miss Earth 2018 Nguyen Phuong Khanh



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh