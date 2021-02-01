Beauty queens team wins TV reality show promoting domestic tourism

The second and third places went to the Non La (traditional Vietnamese palm-leaf conical hat) and Quai Thao (traditional Vietnamese palm-leaf flat hat of the North) teams, respectively.



Started two months ago, the TV show which is a competition between three teams with the participation of beauty queens ended on January 30. The program included 10 volumes which corresponded to 10 trips to provinces and cities throughout the country.

In which participants read QR codes with the smart phones to obtain information or to get passwords for the game.

The first runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2008, Vo Hoang Yen said that she was previously not interested in the history. However, she spent a lot of time searching and reading books during the competion and realized that she has knowledge holes about the history. Yen hoped that the show will inspire young people to love history that could be one of the keys to success in life.

The Quai Thao (traditional Vietnamese palm-leaf flat hat of the North) team includes Miss Vietnam Tourism 2008, Phan Thi Ngoc Diem; Miss Supranational Vietnam 2018, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau; Miss Intercontinental Vietnam 2017, Nguyen Dang Tuong Linh.

The Non La (traditional Vietnamese palm-leaf conical hat) team consists of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tran Khanh Van; the second runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 and winner of the Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2013, Mau Thi Thanh Thuy; winner of the Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2015 and one of the Top 5 of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Thi Huong Ly,.

The Khan Ran (Vietnamese traditional checkered black and white shawl)’s members are the first runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2008, Vo Hoang Yen; the first runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen; Miss Universe Vietnam 2011, Vu Thi Hoang My.



By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh