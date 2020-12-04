Best children author marks 25th anniversary of his book series

The Kinh Van Hoa book series which contains 54 volumes was written from 1995 to 2009 and adapted into 3 movies. It tells stories about 3 teenagers, their friendship and school life. The book series which received many praises has been reprinted 7 times in different editions.



In September, Nguyen Nhat Anh was honored with the Cricket Knight prize for his work “Lam ban voi bau troi” (Make friends with Sky) at the first De Men (Cricket) Arts Awards for Children 2020. He also won the Vietnamese Writers’ Association Award in 2009 and the ASEAN Literature Award in 2010

He is a favorite author of children, teenagers and adults. His well-known novels recently published include Toi la Beto (I am Beto); Cho Toi Xin Mot Ve Di Tuoi Tho (Give me a ticket to childhood); Dao Mong Mo (Dream Island); and Toi Thay Hoa Vang Tren Co Xanh (I see yellow flowers on green grass) and more. Anh was granted the Southeast Asian Writer Award 2017 for the book Cho Toi Xin Mot Ve Di Tuoi Tho (Give me a ticket to childhood).



By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh