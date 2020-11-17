Biennial Festival of Folk Dances and Singing opens in HCMC

The festival features 120 items of 22 art units of districts throughout the city, aiming at honoring artisans and artists who have contributed to the preservation of traditional arts in HCMC.



The organization board expects the event will help strengthen activities and performances promoting kinds of folk arts and serving spiritual life of people in the city.

The 17th edition of its kinds is one of the activities marking the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for term 2020-2025. It will run until November 19.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh