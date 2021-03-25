  1. Culture/art

Binh Dinh to compile dossier on folk martial arts for UNESCO recognition

SGGP
The People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province on March 24 has proposed the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism to approve a dossier on Binh Dinh traditional martial arts to submit UNESCO for the recognition of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

A performance of Binh Dinh traditional martial arts

A performance of Binh Dinh traditional martial arts

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recognized Binh Dinh traditional martial arts as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2012.
In 2013, the provincial People’s Committee established the Binh Dinh Traditional Martial Arts Center where martial arts lovers come to study and train types of traditional martial arts.
The province is currently home of hundreds of folk martial arts clubs with thousands of artisans.
Binh Dinh which is one of the cradles of Vietnam’s traditional martial arts, has four Meritorious Artisans, two international martial art masters, 26 national martial art masters, 12 martial art masters, 12 high-ranking martial art masters, 73 martial art masters, 57 qualified martial art instructor and 415 coaches.
Binh Dinh province has a reputation as a land of traditional martial arts. Of which, Tay Son style is a famous kind of folk martial arts in the province. Binh Dinh hosted seven international festivals of traditional martial arts. The biennial event gives a chance for martial arts artists and athletes to meet and exchange with each other as well as honor the traditional martial art value.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more