Blockbuster, Justice League to premiere in Vietnam simultaneously with US

The format of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was edited as a movie. It later changed to four one-hour episodes, but has now gone back to being a four-hour film.



The movie will be available internationally on a variety on platforms as well as on HBO Max in the US. Platform availability will depend on each territory.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League release date is set one day earlier than the premiere of the other highly anticipated Hollywood blockbuster, Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The six-episode limited series featuring two of the Captain America films’ best supporting characters, Sam Wilson , aka Falcon, and James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes, the infamous Winter Solider is scheduled to premiere on March 19. It will be part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Justice League was released in November 2017. It is a team of fictional superheroes appearing in American comic books published by DC Comics, consisting of Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, Cyborg, Hawkgirl, Green Arrow.

HBO Asia, its Vietnam agent Q.net and their platform partner FPT Play have launched its streaming service, HBO GO on the FPT Play app. HBO Go Asia offers series, movies and documentaries from the US and Asia, Hollywood blockbusters, Asian hit movies and kids programs.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available worldwide on March 18. Justice League's fans across country will now be able to watch the movie at the same time as the US premiere.



By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh