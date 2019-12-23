Book lovers enjoy year-end discount

Worse, some publishing houses have sold books at the price of VND49,000 per kilogram.



Ho Chi Minh City-based book distributor Fahasa has been giving discounts of 10-30 percent at its Fahasa festival at Youth Culture House in Pham Ngoc Thach Street with participation of more than 50 domestic and foreign distributors.

Visitors can enjoy discount of 25- 50 percent at certain time in the day at the festival.

Meantime, book lovers in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Vinh City in the central region had a chance to buy books at cheap price at Alpha Book Company’ fair of book in the three locations.

Lately, book lovers are entitled to receive 15-30-50 percent discounts offered by HCMC-based Kim Dong Publishing House if buying books on the publishing house’s website or stores citywide from December 20 to December 30.

Tao Dan Company announced to sell out all books with discount of 40 percent. Moreover, the company will offer free shipment to those who buy books with the bill of over VND700,000.

Sai Gon Book Company has launched promotion program to sell out books, selling all books at the price of VND100,000 or offering 50 percent discount for the bill over VND200,000.

Like previous years, a fair of old book has been organized by Tre Publishing House at 161B Ly Chinh Thang Street in district 3 and 50 Vo Thi Sau Street in District 1. The publishing house offers 80 percent discount to agents which buy book in bulk. Apart from that, children can enjoy price of VND3,500 for one comic book.

Dinh Ty Book Company has offered 35-70 percent discount and sold 100,000 books at the price of only VND1,000 at its fair in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Phanbook Company’s statistics, the company has sold 247 book excluding gifted books for the bill of over VND700,000.

Year-end discount may lead to a wait-to-see attitude. Readers will wait until the end of the year to buy the books they want.

According to a representative of Dinh Ti Company which sells mostly comic books or books for children, all people want to enjoy discount; however, parents don’t wait to enjoy discount in the end of the year but they will buy loved books for children soon.

Accordingly, Dinh Ti’s monthly sale is stable, said the representative.

By HO SON - Translated by DAN THUY