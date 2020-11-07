Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts

The over-300-page publication in Vietnamese and Spanish features more than 30 pieces of writing that express the memories and feelings of Party and State leaders, diplomats, writers, journalists, and soldiers, among others, on the affection of the Cuban late leader and people for Vietnam.

At the debut, Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, said the book is a meaningful gift for Vietnamese youth and a valuable material source for young Cubans to understand the two nations’ special friendship.

Mai, who is also President of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association, hoped the publication will reach a large number of Vietnamese and Cuban readers, in contribution to the education of the younger generations on fostering and propeling the bilateral ties to new heights.

Fidel Castro was Commander-in-chief of the Cuban revolution, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, and President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers.

He was the first foreign leader to visit the newly-liberated area in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Tri in September 1973. He was also a country leader who took the lead in international movements supporting Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and reunification, along with national development and defence.

