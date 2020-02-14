Book lovers and visitors travel to the book street because the street managing board sprays the street two times a day and gives miniature bottles of antibacterial hand sanitizer gratis to visitors.



Additionally, the street managing board has regularly updated information of the pandemic to staff as well as reminded them of wearing face masks, to disinfect booths and washing hands according to the Ministry of Health’s instruction.

Free hand gel is put on a table in the street.

In response to the pandemic, Kim Dong Publishing House is displaying 6-book series “ De co mot co the khoe manh” ( To have healthy body) while First News’ booth is giving away face masks to visitors gratis.

Book Street Director Le Hoang said the street is still open to serve book lovers yet there is no exchanges or meetings to introduce new books.

All large public gatherings will be canceled till March as one of drastic steps in response to the new coronavirus outbreak that originated from China and has spread to at least 27 territories outside mainland China, said Director Hoang.

Though there has been a decrease in customers, Director Hoang revealed that parents have taken their children to the street for 3 days lately.

By Quynh Yen - Translated by Dan Thuy