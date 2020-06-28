Brilliant beauty of HCMC

The photo exhibition titled “Sai Gon-Ho Chi Minh City-320 years of culture and history” is one of the activities celebrating 44 years since the city was named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976-2020).



The display is being held in Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1 from now until July 2.



The People’s Committee Building of Ho Chi Minh City, previously known as the Town Hall or “L'Hôtel de Ville” The construction of Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line 1 The medical device manufacturing process at Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc. In Tan Thuan Processing Zone in District 7 Border guards in coastal district of Can Gio conduct a patrol. Ho Chi Minh City Cycling Tournament marks the National Day (September 2).





By Dung Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh